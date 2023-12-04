Research scholars must ultimately become entrepreneurs, says MKU Vice-Chancellor

December 04, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MADURAI

Students doing research must ultimately become entrepreneurs, said speakers at a two-day conference titled ‘Sustainable wellness through Noni, medicinal plants, microbe and bio-molecules,’ conducted by the School of Biological Sciences of Madurai Kamaraj University.

Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar spoke about role of plants and microbes in the protection of nature. He stressed the importance of bio-molecules obtained from plants and microbes. Pusan University in South Korea had developed thousands of bio-molecules possessing medicinal value from the plant, ginseng. Similarly, biomolecules from medicinal plants such as Noni could be produced which will be useful to the society.

Consulate general of Malaysia in Chennai, Saravanakumar, said that oil palm trees were grown as the main crop in Malaysia and large quantities of palm oil was produced, while it was grown as an inter-crop in India. Therefore, India and Malaysia can have collaboration with respect to cropping of oil palm trees and other medicinal plants, thereby improving their productivity.

Protection of Plant Breeders Varieties and Farmers Rights president and Former VC of University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, Karnataka R R Hanchinal spoke about importance of rare medicinal plants and their protection rights. He said that when the farmers identify new plants and varieties and bring it to the notice of the government, they should be duly appreciated and rewarded.

World Noni Research Foundation’s Chennai president P Rethinam emphasised on the nutrient providing ability and therapeutic ability of Noni fruit and Noni juice. He also suggested use of Noni plants for cancer treatment.

Organising secretary V Shanmugaiah highlighted the importance of micro-organisms, bio-molecules and medicinal plants in treatment of human and animal diseases. The products from Noni and medicinal plants can provide immunity against COVID-19 and a slew of other dreadful diseases.

Earlier, S. Chandrasekhar, convenor, Department of Plant Sciences, welcomed the gathering. N. Mathivanan, vice-president, International Society of Noni Sciences, spoke about the role of Noni sciences in societal contributions and protection against diseases offered by Noni juice. S. Ramaswamy, Head, Department of Biochemistry, proposed the vote of thanks.