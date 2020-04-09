Distribution of relief nearing completion

Taking stock of essential commodities available with private merchants, Collector K Veera Raghava Rao on Thursday said that a special committee led by Joint Director (Agriculture) had been monitoring demand and supply on a daily basis.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting a couple of shops and their godown facilities, Mr. Rao said that there were 85 wholesale grocery merchants and 4,856 retail outlets in the district. As on date, the district had a stock of 1025 tonnes of rice, 45 tonnes of dhal, 210 tonnes of sugar, 1.10 lakh litres of different types of oil, among others.

Everyday, the district required 75 tonnes of vegetables and 45 tonnes of fruits. They were procured from various sources and supplied to vendors at make-shift markets from where people purchased them.

On distribution of government cash relief and supply of essential goods, Mr. Rao said that 3,64,874 cardholders had received ₹ 1000 and other commodities in a phased manner through 775 ration shops in the district. This was done to ensure that social distance was maintained in ration shops, he clarified.

On foreign returnees, he said 4777 had returned and 1,488 persons continued to be in home quarantine while other returnees had successfully completed the mandatory quarantine requirement.

Sub-Collector N O Sugaputra, JD (Agriculture) S S Sheik Abdullah, PA (Agriculture) to Collector P Dhanuskodi and other officials were present during the inspection.