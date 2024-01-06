Relief, rehabilitation works in flood-hit Thoothukudi reviewed

January 06, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Director of Disaster Management S. A. Raman on Saturday reviewed the damages caused by recent floods to life, cattle and properties in the district and the rehabilitation works completed so far to alleviate the problems.

Chairing the meeting, Mr. Raman, who was explained about the damages caused by the flood to crop, properties, roads, buildings, waterbodies etc. through a powerpoint presentation, asked the officials to complete the relief and rehabilitation works at the earliest after inspecting the affected areas.

The officials were told to extend special loan assistances announced by the government to the affected traders and the entrepreneurs.

District Collector G. Lakshmipathi, District Revenue Officer Ajay Srinivasan and senior officials of various government departments participated in the review meeting.

In the afternoon, Mr. Raman handed over assistance to the self-help groups at Srivaikundam.

Meanwhile, the representatives of Tirupur Poultry Farm Association handed over a cheque for ₹30 lakh to Mr. Lakshmipathi on Saturday for carrying out relief works in flood-hit areas. Minister for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Anita R. Radhakrishnan was present.