GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rampant sand mining goes unchecked in Dindigul, say farmers

February 23, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers taking part a grievance day meeting at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Friday.

Farmers taking part a grievance day meeting at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Sand mining has been going on unchecked in Dindigul district, said a majority of the farmers at the monthly grievance redressal meeting held in Dindigul Collectorate on Friday.

Presiding over the meeting, Kottai Kumar, PA to Collector (general), said that the district administration had already formed a vigilant committee and officials were taking action based on complaints.

A group of farmers said that the government officials refused to give permission to them to lift alluvial soil from waterbodies and said that such an illegal sand mining was going on in a big scale. They demanded an explanation.

Many of the waterbodies, which were the source of water for irrigation and helped in recharging the water table, had to be desilted. The expert committee report on Kudaganar was not yet released by the officials, though they had collected details several months ago.

Despite several reminders and appeals to the Forest department officials, there has been no relief to them from the crop damage in upper Kodaikanal by wild animals.

“Either provide us compensation to the crop loss or install solar fencing so that the crops would be saved.”

The Mangarai riverbed was encroached and the farmers appealed to the officials to evict at the earliest.

Though the PWD officials claimed that only for some construction of causeways and small bridges across the Santhanavardini river and Kudaganaru, sand was being lifted, the farmers said that it was factually incorrect as the sand mining was happening across the riverbeds in the district.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.