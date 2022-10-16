Rajapalayam MLA treats more than 200 children to dresses for Deepavali

MLA S. Thangapandian along with the children at Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar on Sunday.

Ahead of the festival of lights, Rajapalayam MLA S. Thangapandian, on Sunday took over 200 children from three homes in and around his constituency to a textile store here and bought them new clothes.

The children were allowed to make their own choices at the textile showroom and the MLA footed the bill of over ₹3 lakh from his salary. This is the sixth consecutive time that the MLA had sponsored dresses for the children for Deepavali.

Mr. Thangapandian told the children that they were not orphans, but had the support of all.

Asking them to celebrate Deepavali with all happiness, he advised them that only education could take them to newer heights and asked them to concentrate on their studies.

DMK functionaries Ramamoorthi, Manikanda Raja and councillors were present.