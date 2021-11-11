600 rainwater harvesting structures to be constructed

The district administration has embarked on an attempt to create a new world record by constructing the most number of roof-top rainwater harvesting structures in 21 days.

Formally inaugurating the project here on Wednesday, Collector S. Visakan said the attempt would be made by District Rural Development Agency and it will be implemented in government buildings and government schools in all the 445 villages under 14 blocks. “Each roof-top rain water harvesting system would have the facility to store a minimum of 9,000 litres of water in underground sumps,” said Additional Collector, DRDA, C. Dinesh Kumar. Water collected from the roof-tops of the buildings would be filtered before they are let into the sumps. Once the sumps get filled up, the excess rainwater would be let into soak pits for recharging groundwater.

Besides, recharging groundwater, the objective of the project is to make all government offices and schools self-sustained with respect to water facility, he added.

Assistant Director (Panchayats), Rangarajan, Deputy Collector (Training), R. R. Viswanathan and Assistant Collector (Training), Priyanka were present.