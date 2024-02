February 02, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Srivilliputtur

A house was partially damaged in East Car Street in Srivilliputtur following sudden rain in the town on Thursday morning. Though the roof of the old building collapsed, no one was injured in the accident, the police said.

Srivilliputtur recorded a rainfall 40 of mm that lasted for one hour in the morning. Sivakasi reported a rainfall of 33 mm, Watrap 14.60 mm, Rajapalayam 11 mm and Pilavakkal dam 2.2 mm.