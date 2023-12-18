December 18, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

In the wake of heavy downpour overnight, Mangalanathaswamy Temple in Thiru Uthirakosamangai in Ramanathapuram district was inundated on Monday. The temple authorities used motors to pump out the water and drained it into the temple’s tank and nearby channels.

The rain left many parts of the district inundated. Steps have been taken to clear waterlogging in these areas, said Ramanathapuram Collector B. Vishnu Chandran. He said that there was no major issue in Ramanathapuram district and relief camps have been kept ready.

The Collector and Ramanathapuram MLA Kadar Basha Muthuramalingam inspected the Government Medical College and Hospital and Town Bus Stand which had been inundated. Later, addressing mediapersons, Mr. Vishnu Chandran said that Ramanathapuram district received continuous rain, recording 66 mm rainfall on Sunday and as of 10 a.m. on Monday 12 mm. The continuous rain had resulted in waterlogging in several areas. The authorities were taking steps to drain the water, the Collector said and added that he had instructed the officials to inspect those areas and ensure that normality returned there.

He said that 70% of the irrigation tanks in the district were full due to the continuous rain. He urged people not to venture near the swelling waterbodies and not to take cattle out for grazing. People should not go for bathing or fishing in the waterbodies, and should not let children venture outside without parent supervision. He said that the trees that had fallen on roads were being cleared so that traffic flow is not disrupted.

Dean of Ramanathapuram Medical College and Hospital G. Senthilkumar, Municipal Chairperson R.K. Karmegam, Municipal Commissioner Ajitha Parveen and other officials were present during the inspection.

Later, the Collector inspected the affected areas such as Kadaladi, Uchinatham, S. Tharaikudi, Sevalpatti, Kondalampatti, Kokkarasankottai and V. Sethurajapuram. He took stock of the damage to houses, crops and livestock. He told the officials to provide safe shelter to the affected people and take care of the needs of the affected people.