Quack arrested in Aruppukottai

A quack who has been practising allopathic medicine for two years in Aruppukottai has been arrested.

Following an alert, Joint Director of Health Services (Virudhunagar), R. Manoharan, instructed Chief Medical Officer, S. Venkateswaran of Aruppukottai Government Hospital to inspect a clinic run in Sempatti village on Friday.

The medical officer, along with his staff and village administrative officer, A. K Veerasigamani, inspected the clinic being run in a residential unit. The man who was practising medicine was identified as Shanmugasundaram. It is learnt that he had studied upto class 10 but was giving treatment to patients for the last two years with a name board of another doctor, and was claiming to be a neurosurgeon.

The inspection team also seized various drugs, needles and syringes from the clinic. He was handed over to the Aruppukottai Taluk police for further action.