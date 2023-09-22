HamberMenu
Provide Kovilpatti stoppage for Vande Bharat Express: Vaiko

September 22, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Vaiko has urged Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to provide stoppage at Kovilpatti for Tirunelveli-Chennai-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat Express.

 In a memorandum submitted to the Minister in New Delhi on September 21, Mr. Vaiko said the Vande Bharat service to be inaugurated on Sunday (September 24) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been given stoppages at Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul and Tiruchi while leaving out Kovilpatti, a town with 1.50 lakh population and known for its renowned match industries that provide employment to thousands of people.

 Moreover, Kovilpatti is the third highest revenue earning station in the Madurai Division of Southern Railways. Given its economic and commercial significance, the Vande Bharat Train should be given stoppage at Kovilpatti, which will accelerate the growth of this region, Mr. Vaiko said. “The Minister has assured to take necessary steps on my plea,” Mr. Vaiko said.

Reiterating this demand, the party will organise demonstration at Kovilpatti on Monday (September 25) with MDMK’s headquarters secretary Durai Vaiko leading it.

