Prompt enquiry into public grievances will be ensured: Virudhunagar SP

January 18, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Prompt enquiry into public grievances and proper disposal of petition would be given priority along with maintaining law and order and prevention and detection of crime, said Superintendent of Police, Virudhunagar, K. Feroze Khan Abdullah.

On Wednesday, he received 13 petitions from public and heard their grievances. He instructed officials to take action on the petitions at the earliest.

Mr. Abdullah, who assumed office on Monday, was hitherto Superintendent of Police of Ariyalur district, succeeding R. Srinivasa Perumal.

A 2002-batch Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mr. Abdullah was first posted in Cuddalore. Subsequently, he has served in Neyveli, Musiri and Vigilance and Anti-Corruption unit in Nilgiris. On promotion, he served as Additional Superintendent of Police in Tiruchi.

Mr. Abdullah has worked as Deputy Commissioner in different places in Chennai City, Madurai City and Tirunelveli City.

He said that beat marches would be ensured to prevent crimes. Efforts would be taken to install closed circuit telvision cameras to prevent and detect crimes.

Awareness campaign would be taken up on crime against women, road safety and evils of drug abuse.

