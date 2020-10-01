11 more projects cleared

The 11th meeting of Board of Directors of Tirunelveli Smart City Limited has cleared 11 more projects to be implemented here on an outlay of ₹ 89.59 crore.

The meeting, chaired recently by its Chairman and Commissioner for Municipal Administration K. Bhaskaran, cleared the proposals including installation of two solar power plants with the cumulative capacity of 5 MW.

One of the major proposals cleared was deepening and beautification of NGO Colony Periyakulam, which was desilted by locals with a contribution of ₹ 12 lakh a year ago on an outlay of ₹ 6.70 crore, and construction of washermen ghat at Vannarpet and Karuppanthurai at a cost of ₹ 4.20 crore.

“We have identified 31 spots in the Palayamkottai and Melapalayam zones for erecting modern bus shelters, where digital boards providing information to commuters about buses passing through these points, destinations, timing, distance, duration of travel would be fitted. So it will be of great help for newcomers to the city. We’ve earmarked ₹ 4.98 crore for the work,” said V. Narayanan Nair, Chief Executive Officer, Tirunelveli Smart City Limited.

Besides, these two zones will get glowing traffic signals on an outlay of ₹ 4.35 crore.

As there is a plan to create a techno-park, similar to a mini science centre, at the entrance of Vaeinthaankulam new bus stand to teach scientific principles to children, the latest meeting has allotted ₹ 5.60 crore more to add interesting scientific working models in it. Moreover, ₹ 11.50 crore would be spent for creating passenger-friendly amenities at the entrance of the bus terminus.

There is also a plan to install 2 solar power plants with a capacity of 3 MW and 2 MW at Ramaiyanpatti garbage dump yard at a cost of ₹ 25 crore as the civic body has got unused land in adequate extent in the area. As the power to be generated by these solar power plants would meet requirements of the civic body, these plants will ensure huge savings for the corporation.

Another ₹ 5.20 crore would be spent to buy specialized vehicles and machineries for the corporation’s solid waste management programme. Wards 18, 19 and 20 would get 7 parks at a cost of ₹ 9.76 crore as per the clearance accorded by the board.

While admitting that the lockdown did have adverse impact on projects being implemented, Dr. Bhaskaran said officials concerned, led by Dr. Narayanan Nair and Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan, should expedite the ongoing works in the wake of the lockdown relaxation.

Though Tirunelveli Smart City Limited had been ranked second in Tamil Nadu, the early completion of works and its quality would elevate it to enviable ranking in the all-India-level ranking from its present 56th position, Dr. Bhaskaran said. Director and Executive Engineer of the Corporation L.K. Bhaskar also participated in the meeting.