Prohibitory orders clamped in Tenkasi district

TENKASI

Collector G.S. Sameeran has promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code until further orders in the wake of the sharp rise in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the district.

In a statement, Dr. Sameeran said the people should not unnecessarily come out of their houses and avoid chit-chatting in public places and shops as the viral infection was spreading rapidly. Those who are suffering from fever, cold, cough, body pain etc. should come to the nearby COVID Care Centres or the government hospitals nearby to get screened.

Senior citizens and children should be extremely cautious as moving around callously may lead to contraction of the infection. Those who are caught roaming around unnecessarily will be booked.

Those who are coming out of the houses with genuine reasons should wear masks and sanitise their hands while maintaining physical distancing, Dr. Sameeran said.