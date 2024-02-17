Proactive measures being taken by police to stop sale of tobacco products, SP tells HC

February 17, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Superintendent of Police, in a status report, told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that Madurai district police were taking proactive measures by organising monthly meetings with tea and petty shop owners about the sale of tobacco products and its dangers.

The court was hearing a petition filed by R. Suresh Kumar of Ulaganeri in Madurai. The petitioner alleged that one P.C. Pandi was running a tea shop on the premises of the office of the Block Development Officer in Melur in Madurai district. He said that Pandi had got the shop in his and his wife’s name under the scheme for women through self-help groups.

He said that following complaints, the shop was locked and sealed. However, even after action was taken, Pandi had set up a shed in front of the sealed shop and was continuing to sell liquor and gutka. Several cases had been registered against Pandi, he alleged and sought a direction to the authorities to take action.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar had directed the Superintendent of Police to investigate and conduct an inquiry into the allegations of illegal sale of liquor and gutka in the shop.

Pursuant to the direction, Madurai Superintendent of Police, in the status report, submitted that the owner of the shop had obtained permission from the Food Safety Department to re-open the shop on the condition that it would not be repeated. During an inspection, no prohibited tobacco products or liquor were found in the shop, it was submitted.

In 2018, a case was registered against Pandi and since then no case was registered against him for illegal sale or possession of liquor. CCTV cameras had been installed and police were closely monitoring, it was submitted. Taking note of the submission, the court observed that no further order was required and dismissed the petition.