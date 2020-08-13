Positivity rate dips in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district has recorded an overall of 10% COVID-19 positivity rate after conducting swab tests on 1.62 lakh persons till date.
Reviewing the preventive measures taken in the district here on Thursday, Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji said 3,114 fever camps have been conducted so far. While swab tests have been conducted on 1.62 lakh persons, 10,626 persons have tested positive. Among them, 9,550 persons have recovered and returned home and 1,432 active cases were under treatment in hospitals.
However, the district administration claimed that the positivity rate had come down below 8% in early August and the positivity rate has further declined to around 5% now.
The district has recorded 144 deaths till Thursday.
Stating that several teams were conducting medical camps and taking samples in all areas in the district, he said the number of containment areas has come down to 108. He wanted the officials to increase the number of testing to make it COVID-19-free district at the earliest.
Chief Minister has ordered distribution of free face masks to all 5.72 lakh ration card holders. Each family member of the card holder will get two face masks each.
Though distribution of kabasoorakudineer and nilavembu kudineer was being done, he advised the administration to distribute the herbal concoction at all Government hospitals and primary health centres.
