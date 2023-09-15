HamberMenu
Police verification for passport applications: woman SI, head constable caught for irregularities

September 15, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST

S Sundar
S Sundar

Casual dealing with respect to police verification for passport applications by a sub-inspector of police and head constable, both attached to Oomachikulam police station in Madurai rural district police, has shocked officials.

The duo have been transferred out of the district with immediate effect pending departmental enquiry.

According to police the SI, Latha and head constable, Madasamy, gave clearance for six passport applications which were outside Oomachikulam police station jurisdiction.

“Police personnel are mandated to give verification reports only within their police station jurisdiction. They have to make visit to the residence of the applicant, as per the application, and make an enquiry,” a police officer said.

However, when some of the applications meant for nearby residential areas, which come under Madurai city police jurisdiction, that landed in Oomachikulam police station, they were cleared by the duo.

“Normal practice is that those applications should be forwarded to the police station concerned for verification by their respective police officers. Only the local police will have the details about any adverse cases pending against the applicants,” the police officer said.

However, the duo had given clearance for those applications and processed them.

When the issue went to the notice of the Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad, he ordered an enquiry by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Crime Records Bureau, which revealed the irregularities.

“An initial enquiry has revealed that the police personnel had involved in irregularities and so far no criminal conspiracy has come out,” he said.

A departmental enquiry has been ordered into the irregularities against the duo and consequently they have been transferred to Virudhunagar district.

A similar case of improper verification of passport applications in Madurai city created a flutter a few months back.

