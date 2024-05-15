GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police say measures being taken to curb drug menace in Othakadai

Published - May 15, 2024 11:19 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Awareness programmes on drug menace are being conducted regularly throughout the State and anti-drug clubs have been established in educational institutions, police authorities told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by G. Thirumurugan of Madurai. The petitioner had complained that recently youngsters, under the influence of drugs and liquor, had attacked residents and passersby at Othakadai on a few occasions. It led to protests by the residents who condemned the incidents. Increasing drug addiction among youngsters led to criminal activities in Othakadai, he said.

The petitioner said that in order to curb such incidents, an outpost should be established with adequate police personnel to take necessary action against people driving under the influence of liquor and prevent transportation of Ganja. CCTV cameras should be installed at key places and the areas should be regularly monitored.

In separate counter affidavits filed by the Deputy Superintendents of Police of Oomachikulam Sub Division and NIB-CID, it was submitted that those who were involved in the incidents had been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. CCTV cameras were installed in sensitive areas and a police outpost was opened in Othakadai.

A Division Bench of Justices P. Velmurugan and K. Rajasekar took note of the submissions made and said that the court would pass a detailed order in the matter.

