PIL plea filed in HC to curb drug menace in Othakadai

The plea said youngsters, under the influence of drugs and liquor, attacked residents and passersby on a few occasions; in order to curb such incidents a police outpost should be established in the area

Published - May 09, 2024 08:33 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The PIL petition filed in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court said representations sent to the authorities concerned did not elicit any response.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State government to file a counter affidavit to a public interest litigation petition that complained about increasing drug addiction among youngsters leading to criminal activities in Y. Othakadai in Madurai.

A Division Bench of Justices P. Velmurugan and P. Dhanabal sought response from the authorities to the petition filed by G. Thirumurugan of Madurai, who said that recently youngsters, under the influence of drugs and liquor, attacked the residents and passersby at Y. Othakadai on a few occasions. It led to protests by the residents who condemned the incidents.

The petitioner said in order to curb such incidents an outpost should be established with adequate police personnel to take necessary action against people driving under the influence of liquor and prevent transportation of ganja. The police personnel should regularly patrol the area and prevent such illegal activities, he said.

He said CCTV cameras should be installed at key places at Y. Othakadai and nearby areas where such activities had been reported. Also, a special wing should be constituted to take appropriate action against those involved in selling and transporting ganja and other narcotic substances in the area.

The petitioner said following the recent attacks on the residents and the passersby, he had made representations to the authorities concerned to take necessary action against those involved in such activities, monitor the areas on a regular basis and install CCTV cameras. However, no action had been initiated so far, he said.

The court adjourned the hearing in the case till May 15.

