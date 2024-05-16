GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Police recover 104 stolen mobile phones worth ₹18.50 lakh; CEIR portal helps block lost phones swiftly

Published - May 16, 2024 08:54 pm IST - SIVAGANGA

The Hindu Bureau
Sivaganga , Tamil Nadu, 15/05/2024.Superintendent of Police Dongre Praveen Umesh returns a stolen mobile phone to its owner in Sivaganga on Thursday.. Photo,Handout

Sivaganga , Tamil Nadu, 15/05/2024.Superintendent of Police Dongre Praveen Umesh returns a stolen mobile phone to its owner in Sivaganga on Thursday.. Photo,Handout | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The Cyber Crime Wing police in Sivaganga district returned 104 mobile phones, which were reported stolen to the owners on Thursday.

A press release stated that the Superintendent of Police Dongre Praveen Umesh had directed the Cyber crime team to register cases.

Based on the complaints, the cyber wing police blocked the IMEI number of the mobile phones through the CEIR portal (Central Equipment Identity Register).

The moment, the IMEI number was blocked, whoever used the phones using another SIM card, the tower location and other details would be made known to the police and the complainant.

The portal, which was launched in September 2023, helps in blocking, tracing and recovering the gadgets swiftly. Later, the complainants can unblock through the CEIR portal, the police said and added that both the police and the complainant would get SMS alerts on the alternative mobile phone registered with the portal, which was designed by the Department of Telecommunications.

Sivaganga district ADSP Namasivayam said that the public can use the portal, which is user friendly and helps in tracking, blocking the lost handset. They can lodge complaint of their lost phone with the nearest police station, the release added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.