Police receive forged letter

Madurai

Keelavalavu

police have registered a case of cheating and forgery against a lorry owner on charges of having sent a letter to the police station as if it was sent by the Tahsildar of Melur.

Police said that a truck with three units of sand was seized in June under Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulations) Act for illegal mining. The truck, along with sand, was parked on the police station premises.

Meanwhile, a letter in the name of Tahsildar-Melur was received by the police station in which the ‘Tahsildar’ had recommended the police to dump the stolen sand on the police station premises as there was no space on the taluk office.

When the police checked the veracity of the letter with Tahsildar, it was revealed that it was forged. “It was a ploy by the truck driver to dump the heavy load of sand on the ground so that the truck and tyres would not get damaged under the impact of the sand weight,” a police source said.