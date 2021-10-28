Madurai

Police nab five burglars

A special team of Madurai city police on Wednesday nabbed five persons who were involved in a series of night burglary cases.

The police nabbed Soniraja alias Soni of Allinagaram, Periyaramu alias Arjunan of Vadipatti, Sulaiman of Thenparankundram, Alagarsamy of Kinnimangalam and Rajkumar of Pompi Naickenpatti. The police team recovered gold jewels reportedly worth ₹24 lakh, silver articles weighing 250 grams and two two-wheelers from the accused. They were nabbed with the help of footage from CCTV camera installed in various places.


