Police invoke NSA provisions on two persons for setting fire to BJP leader’s vehicles in Dindigul

The police have invoked provisions of the National Security Act (NSA) on two persons who were arrested on charges of setting ablaze the vehicles belonging to a BJP functionary in the wee hours on October 14.

The District Police Office, in a communiqué released here on Friday, said that two out of four men – S.Sikkandar, 29 and M. Mohammad Iliyas, 29 of Begampur in Dindigul – arrested on charges of setting ablaze a car and five two-wheelers belonging to BJP Town (West) secretary, T. Palraj around 3 a.m. on October 14 were detained under the NSA.

They were arrested for offences under Sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 446 (house-breaking by night), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) and 153A (promoting enmity on the ground of religion, race, and place of birth) of the Indian Penal Code.

Based on instruction from Collector S. Visakan, provisions of the NSA were slapped on the duo to prevent them from acting in a way that would disrupt public order or maintenance of supplies and services essential to the community.

The detention orders were served on them at the Madurai Central Prison, where they are serving judicial remand.

According to the police, the duo were workers of the now outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI).