Plus One exam: Tirunelveli slips to 11th place

Published - May 14, 2024 08:04 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Plus One students checking their examination results on their mobile phone at Kallanai Government Higher Secondary School in Tiournelveli district on Tuesday.

Plus One students checking their examination results on their mobile phone at Kallanai Government Higher Secondary School in Tiournelveli district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Of the 19,984 students who appeared for the Plus One examination held in March last, 18,649 students have passed in the district to record the pass percentage of 93.32.

 Tirunelveli district, which stood at seventh place in the State ranking last year with the pass percentage of 95.08, has slipped to the 11th place this year.

 A total of 58 schools, including three government / municipality / social welfare department schools, seven government-aided schools, 48 matriculation higher secondary schools have recorded cent per cent result in the district.

 The neighbouring Thoothukudi district has slipped from fifth rank to 10th rank as 18,619 of the 19,836 students have passed the Plus One board examination. Ten government schools, 19 government-aided schools and 39 matriculation higher secondary schools have got centum results.

 In Tenkasi district, 15,622 of the 16,795 students have passed to register a pass percentage of 93.02 and Kanniyakumari district has got a pass percentage of 93.96 as 20,933 of the 22,279 students appeared for the exam have passed.

