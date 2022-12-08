Plea to stop construction of public toilets along Vaigai river

December 08, 2022 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ordered notice to Madurai Corporation and sought a report from the Madurai District Environmental Engineer on a public interest litigation petition that complained about construction of public toilets near two temples along Vaigai river in Sholavandan. The petitioner said that the authorities should find an alternative place for the construction of the public toilets.

A Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar sought the report on a petition filed by V. Dhanasekaran of Vadipatti in Madurai district. He said that the toilets were being constructed near two temples along the Vaigai along narrow path. There were already three public toilets in this area. When they were not being maintained properly, construction of new toilets in the same area would inconvenience devotees and was unfair to them. Following protests from the residents, the works had been suspended.

The authorities should stop construction of the public toilets altogether and find an alternative location. Though a representation was made to the authorities in this regard there was no response from them, he said. The court adjourned the hearing in the case till December 14.