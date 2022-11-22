  1. EPaper
Plea seeks compensation to family of injured girl student

November 22, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday sought response from the State on a petition seeking a direction to the authorities to pay a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the family of a Class XI girl student from Dindigul district who sustained injuries after allegedly falling from the third floor of her school.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad ordered notice to the authorities on the petition filed by advocate P. Rathinam of Madurai. The petitioner said that the school management should pay a compensation of at least ₹10 lakh to the family of the girl student.

He said the school management should be held liable for the lethargic attitude which led to the incident.

He also sought a direction to the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police to file a status report on the investigation into the case.

