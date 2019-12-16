Plea for installation of DMK leader’s statue

MADURAI
DMK’s Madurai district secretary G. Thalapathi has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking grant of permission to install a statute of former Chief Minister and party leader M. Karunanidhi in the city.
In his petition, G. Thalapathi said that while a representation sent to the district administration in this regard was pending for over a year, recently permission was granted for the installation of former Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa near K.K. Nagar roundabout.
The petitioner pointed out that there was a difference in the treatment of the representations.
Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana sought a response from the State in this regard.
