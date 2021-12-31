Plan to promote palm cultivation in a big way

Two lakh palm seedlings to be distributed to farmers across Tirunelveli district

With a view to promoting palm cultivation , the Agriculture Department would distribute two lakh palm seedlings to farmers, said Collector V. Vishnu.

Presiding over the monthly farmers’ meeting at the Collectorate, he said that there were tremendous business opportunities in the palm sector. There was a good market for palm products and byproducts in Tamil Nadu and other States. The government would be happy to guide interested farmers in these ventures. Farmers could approach Assistant Directors in their blocks for more details, he said.

When farmers raised issues on fertilizer shortage and high prices, officials informed that they had conducted checks on 55 outlets and nine licences were cancelled. P. Perumpadayar, a farmer, said that the price of urea and potash had gone up manifold. In six months, potash price had gone up from ₹1,040 to ₹1,690. Moreover, many dealers forced the farmers to buy commodities which were never needed.

The Collector assured that he would look into the issue and ensure that fertilizers were available at prices fixed by the government. Another farmer said that when the government was keen on increasing the acreage under plough, it must ensure easy availability of fertilizers.

The farmers were encouraged to take up alternative crops such as teak and gooseberry to supplement their income. The government had 2.19 lakh saplings for distribution. After testing the soil and other parameters, farmers can opt for the crop which suits their terrain, officials said.

Seed quality

Responding to a volley of questions over poor quality of seeds, the officials said that there were 268 licensed seed dealers/depots in the district. During this month alone, they took 1,344 seed samples. Out of 1,305 seeds tested, 42 were found to be sub-standard and 78.58 tonnes of such seeds worth ₹51,98 lakh were seized.

Good rainfall

The district benefited much from the rains this year, the Joint Director of Agriculture said at the meeting and gave a detailed account on month-on-month rain details. He said that against the annual average of 814.80 mm, 1471.02 mm rain was received - an excess of 80.5%.

The district’s average for January is 50.2 mm, while it was 349.91 mm in 2021 and 22.47 mm in 2020. Similarly, in May, against the average of 38 mm, Tirunelveli received 122.08 mm (2021) and 37.05 mm (2020). For November, the average was 208.20 mm, but the district received 463.04 mm (2021) and 259.47 mm (2020). A majority of the tanks had water to last three more months and more, he said.