PIL plea: Update, restructure Wildlife Protection Act

While 133 species of plants have been named as threatened in study reports, Schedule VI of the Wildlife Protection Act has named only six species for legal protection, said a public interest litigation petition filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday.
A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi ordered notice to the Centre and the State in the petition filed by K. Pushpavanam, who sought a direction to authorities to update and restructure the Schedules of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 in accordance with the reports.
He said the International Union for Conservation of Nature and the Wildlife Institute of India had prepared the lists and the Biological Survey of India had also contributed to them. It was disheartening to know that when 133 species of plants were named as threatened, only six species had legal protection under the Wildlife Protection Act.
Therefore, there was a need to revisit the Schedules under the Act and update it as per the list as expeditiously as possible, the petitioner said.
The court sought a response and adjourned hearing in the case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath