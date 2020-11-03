PIL plea filed against release of ‘Irandam Kuththu’

MADURAI

In order to ascertain the mechanism involved in curbing obscene content, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered notice to the Centre and the State in a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to forbear the release of the Tamil movie ‘Irandam Kuththu’. The teaser of the film has already drawn flak from various sections.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi also suo motu impleaded the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the petition filed by the Madurai-based Samuganeedhi Kalvi Panpattu Maiyam, represented by its secretary S. Perumal who also sought a direction to take down the teaser of the film from platforms like YouTube.

The petitioner pointed out that ‘Irandam Kuththu’, the second part of the controversial yet well received movie ‘Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuththu,’ had many objectionable scenes and dialogues as can be seen in the teaser of the movie showing women in poor light.

The movie is to be released at a time when there is an increasing number of cases of sexual violence against women, he said.

In the name of content, the movie was propagating vulgarity and obscenity and media was being misused for the purpose of commercial benefit. This will leave a wrong impression in the minds of youngsters.

The seed should be nipped in the bud and the posters and the teaser of the movie should be taken down in the interest of society, he said. The case was adjourned for further hearing.