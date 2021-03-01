PIL: appoint officers to identify bonded labour

Pointing to the case of a boy rescued from bonded labour in Thanjavur, an advocate moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Centre and the State to appoint special officers at the State and the district level to conduct an inspection to rescue and rehabilitate such minors.

A Division Bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and S. Ananthi ordered notice in the petition filed by advocate K.R. Raja of Madurai. The petitioner also sought a direction to the State government to provide financial assistance to rescued bonded labourers as per relevant Acts and rules.

He said that apart from the Thanjavur case, there were other reported cases of minors being engaged in bonded labour in the delta districts for the purpose of cattle rearing. Though the minors were rescued, the compensation were yet to be paid, he said. The case was adjourned for filing of the response.