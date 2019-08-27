Petition seeking DNT certificate submitted

The Mutharaiyar DNT Urimai Pathukappu Iyakkam submitted a petition at the Collectorate here on Monday seeking community certificates with denotified tribe (DNT) classification for the 68 communities, including Valayars, earlier classified under denotified communities (DNC), as per a Government Order issued to this effect.

Speaking to The Hindu, V. Vaigai Kannan, a functionary of the forum, said that though the Collector had issued an order to issue them certificate with ‘DNT’ classification, it was not complied with by staff manning the e-sevai centres.

“After 1979, when we were classified under denotified communities, we could not avail benefits of Central government schemes. Following a three-year struggle, we were able to get the DNT classification which paved the way for scholarships for our children and reservation of jobs for our youth in railways and postal departments. Only if our people had certificate vouching for the DNT classification could we enjoy the benefits,” he said.

Mr. Kannan said the problem had been raised several times by many communities across the State. Only a universal solution should end the woes of all the 68 communities. If the problem persisted, a protest would be staged, he said.