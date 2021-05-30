Permission cards for mobile vendors valid till June 7

All mobile vendors selling vegetables and fruits can use the permission cards issued earlier by the authorities till June 7, said Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver here on Sunday.

At a meeting held with vendors and officials from the police, horticulture and revenue departments, he said that with the government extending the curfew till June 7, the permission cards issued till May 31, would hold good for another week.

The authorities concerned have been instructed to accept the permission letters issued till May 31 and vendors need not apprehend any trouble.

The meeting had to be convened after many vendors rushed to the offices of the Horticulture department to get their permission renewed as they feared the police may seize their vehicles.

Superintendent of Police E. Karthik, who also attended the meeting, said that mobile vendors should wear masks properly. They should also ensure there was no crowding at any point of sale. “By following the standard protocols now in force, the virus can be distanced”, he added.

He said that the mobile vendors can get in touch with the Horticulture department officials at the district-level and also contact the special control room for any assistance.

The district administration had made elaborate arrangements to procure grocery items from wholesale merchants and distribute the same to consumers through mobile vendors, he added.