Paralegal volunteers should create awareness of basic laws to public

Paralegal volunteers should create awareness among the masses about the basic law and help them access basic services from the Government, said Chairman of Ramanathapuram District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), R. Shanmugasundaram.

He was addressing paralegal volunteers at a training programme held here on Saturday.

Mr. Shanmugasundaram, who is also the District Principal Judge (PDJ), told the volunteers that they should help the unlettered people in getting benefits under various Government schemes from the Government departments.

“You should act as a bridge between the eligible people and the Government departments,” he said.

The PDJ stressed that the volunteers should educate the people about the present procedures to get birth and death certificates. Besides, they should help the family members of those who died during the COVID-19 pandemic get death certificate and the certificate for cause of death.

The people should be educated about DLSA and its benefit in getting legal solution to their basic problems.

The litigants should be told about the alternative disputes redressal system and that the National Lok Adalat hearings were being held once in two months.

“Ligitants should know that they can get their disputes resolved at the earliest through Lok Adalat and they can get full refund of the court fees,” Mr. Shanmugasundaram said.

District Judge, G. Magizhenthi, DLSA secretary, C. Kathiravan, spoke. Senior advocates, Kirubagarasekar, J. Uthuman and R. Saleem, provided training to the volunteers.