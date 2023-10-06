HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Panchayat president in Virudhunagar district attacked with machete

Police said a drunk village resident attempted to attack the 44-year-old following a dispute; the victim has been hospitalised

October 06, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST - Sattur

The Hindu Bureau

The president of the O. Mettupatti panchayat, in Virudhunagar district, S. Madhavaraj (44), was attacked with a machete by a local village resident, V. Balamurugan, after the former scolded the latter, for causing a drunken brawl, on Wednesday night.

The police said that Madhavaraj had gone to the house of a village resident, Jaiganesh, to offer condolence on the death of his father. Balamurugan, who came there drunk, began abusing people. Madhavaraj scolded him and asked to leave.

Later, around midnight, Balamurugan stealthily attempted to attack Madhavaraj on his head with a machete. Madhavaraj, trying to defend himself, blocked Balamurugan’s attempts with his right hand, and suffered bleeding cut injuries on his hand.

When local residents attempted to nab him, Balamurugan brandished the machete and threatened them with dire consequences. Subsequently, he absconded.

The panchayat president was admitted to the government hospital. Sattur Taluk are on the lookout for Balamurugan.

Related Topics

Madurai / murder / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.