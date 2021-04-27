Theni has sufficient oxygen in hospitals

Oxygen is sufficiently available at the hospitals and there was no need for panic, said Collector H. Krishnanunni here on Tuesday.

Presiding over a review meeting, attended by Superintendent of Police E Sai Charan Tejaswi, DRO K Ramesh, Sub-Collector D Sneha, he said that the containment zones required high surveillance by the officials. ‘We have to ensure that the people in the containment zones stayed indoors,’ he said.

Farmers’ markets would be shifted to spacious locations. Daily and weekly markets at places like Andipatti and Cumbum would be shifted from the present spots as they were not conducive for free movement of people.

The officials were instructed to hold meetings with traders in Bodinayakannur and shift the daily market soon.

Shops and establishments would be sealed if they did not follow the guidelines issued by the government .

The pleas from hairdressers to permit them to do business would be reviewed and until then, including gyms and recreation clubs, would remain closed.

The district had four COVID care centres including the newly established one at Thekkampatti Government Polytechnic. The old Government Hospital in Theni had been converted into a COVID care centre. The engineering college in Bodinayakkanur had the highest number of patients being taken care of in boys and girls hostels.

The dwellings constructed by the TN Slum Clearance Board have been converted into COVID care centre at Thappakundu and Vadaveeranaickenpatti. The officials said that they had adequate doctors to check inmates at these centres.

The Collector, who inspected the containment zones in Andipatti panchayat, checked with the officials about the methods adopted in surveillance. By blocking the stretches with tin sheets and cloth, the people were cautioned not to venture out round the clock.

The check-posts at Kumili, Bodimettu, Cumbummettu and other locations have been completely brought under strict surveillance. Without testing, no one from Kerala is permitted inside, the officials told the Collector.

The doctors from the Government Medical College Hospital explained the stock position of oxygen and maintained that they had sufficient stock.

Health workers and para-medical teams had to reach the GH during the lockdown. They wanted the TNSTC to operate three buses, which was readily agreed upon at the meeting.