Over 5,500 take part in Madurai Marathon

Over 5,500 people gathered as early as 5 a.m. on Sunday, to participate in the 4th edition of Devadoss Hospital’s the Madurai Marathon.

Children, women, men and the elderly alike, including some foreigners, donned in tee shirts and caps took part in the marathon with much enthusiasm. This year, the event was themed as ‘Run to save a life’ and promoted awareness of Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), a life-saving technique. A drill on how to administer CPR was staged with mannequins for the public to watch and learn, after which the marathon started.

Starting from the Devadoss Hospital, the marathon coursed through the wide open vistas along Alagarkoil Road till Kallandhiri and culminated at Al Ameen Nagar grounds.

The winners received prizes under various categories. In the 21-km category, Simion from Kenya came first and won the first prize worth ₹55,000, including a purse of ₹25,000, an LED TV and a tour package. The runner-up was Sandeep Singh who won prizes worth ₹35,000, including a purse of ₹15,000, a smart phone and a tour package.

Under the category of 10.5 km for men, the winner was Pankaj Singh Dhek who received a diamond ring and a cash prize of ₹10,000. The runner-up was K. Prasad who won a tour package along with a cash prize of ₹5,000.

Under women’s category, a 10.5-km run, the winner was Aasatp who received a diamond pendant and a cash prize of ₹10,000. The runner-up was Sumithra who won a tour package with a cash prize of ₹5,000.

In 5-km category for children below 13 years, the first three winners in each gender were gifted bicycles and goodies with cricket bat, ball and stem set, digital sports watches and carrom boards.

The marathon saw runners from Austria, Kenya, Ethiopia and other countries.

Revenue Minister R.B. Udhaya Kumar, Minister for Cooperation Sellur K. Raju and Collector T.G. Vinay distributed prizes. Chairman of Devadoss Hospital A. Devadoss and his wife Savithri Devadoss. Medical Director Sathish Devadoss and Managing Director Hema Sathish were present.