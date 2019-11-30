Over 2,800 cusecs of water going waste into sea

As there is no check-dam beyond Srivaikundam dam to store surplus water of the Tamirabharani, over 2,800 cusecs of water is going waste into the sea since Saturday.

System irrigation tanks in the Udangudi and Sattankulam areas are yet to get decent storage.

But system tanks in Pattarkulam, Padmanabhamangalam, Thenkarai, Velloor, Authoor, Ellappanaickenkulam and Kadambaakulam are overflowing, farmers have started ‘pisanam’ paddy cultivation.

However, farmers complain that the PWD officials have not taken any step for taking the surplus water of Tamirabharani, now going waste into the sea, to irrigation tanks in Udangudi and Sattankulam region.

Since shutters of most of the system tanks in Srivaikundam, Sivakalai, Perunkulam, Pandaaravilai and a few more tanks in this region were not properly repaired, farmers are worried over profuse leak of water.

“Even as steadily increasing water level in Perunkulam after recent rain and heavy discharge of water from dams in the Tamirabharani reassure farmers of good yield this year, leak of water in badly maintained and improperly repaired shutters causes concern among farmers. Our irrigation tank, which can feed two crops - ‘pisanam’ and advance kar – whenever it reaches the maximum capacity may not have sufficient water after ‘pisanam’ season this year due to this leak,” said farmer P. Arumugam of Perunkulam.

Srivaikundam tahsildar Chandran cautioned the public against taking bath in the river or in the water bodies where water level is steadily increasing or has already reached the maximum capacity.

Following overnight widespread rain in the district, water-logging could be seen in several parts of Thoothukudi including the temporary bus stand on Saturday. Tiruchendur, Kaayalpattinam, Udangudi, Vilaaththikulam and Kovilpatti areas experienced significant rainfall since the early hours of Saturday.

Though fishermen have been warned against going for fishing in view of inclement weather, country boat fishermen ventured into the sea for fishing as usual while mechanised boat fishermen abstained from fishing.

Rainfall in the district (in mm): Kulasekaranpattinam – 77, Kaayalpattinam – 72, Sattaankulam – 66, Kadambur – 64, Ottapidaaram – 54, Tiruchendur – 50, Kayathar – 49, Maniyachi – 43, Vaippaar – 34, Ettaiyapuram – 31, Kovilpatti – 29, Vilaaththikulam and Keezha Arasadi – 19, Thoothukudi – 18, Kazhugumalai – 15, Srivaikundam – 13, Kaadalkudi – 12, Soorankudi – 10 and Vedanaththam – 7.