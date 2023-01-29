HamberMenu
Over 1,000 job aspirants given appointment orders at mega private sector job fair

Among the job aspirants, 2,383 men, 2,715 women five others, 12 Srilankan Tamils, 17 destitute women, 42 different-abled persons had registered at the mela with hope of getting jobs.

January 29, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau
District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar gives an appointment order to a job aspirant at Aruppukottai on Saturday.

A total of 1,116 out of 5,174 job aspirants who took part in a mega private sector job mela organised by the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre here on Saturday got selected.

District Revenue Officer, J. Ravikumar, handed over the appointment orders from various industrial houses and commercial units.

A total of 154 employers, including J. K. Fenner, Johnson Lifts, Idayam, TVS Brake Linings, Adayar Ananda Bhavan, Ramco Cements, Med Plus, Apollo Home Care, Valli Textiles, Wheels indian, ABT Maruti, Muthoot Finance and Kalyan Jewellers participated in the job fair.

During the day-long interview, 1,116 of them got selected and 183 of them got shortlisted for the next round of interview.

Besides, 65 of them applied for free skill-development training programme being given by Tamil Nadu Skill Development corporation.

Joint Director (Employment), N. Mahalakshmi, Project Director (Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission), Deivendran, District Employment Officers, Shantha and Priyadarshini (Career Guidance), Aruppukottai Revenue Divisional Officer, V. Kalyanakumar, SBK College, secretary, Gunasekaran, prinicipal, Muthuselvan, were among those who took part in the programme.

