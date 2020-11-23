Outfit seeks 3% internal reservation

TIRUNELVELI

Seeking community certificate for all the Puthirai Vannan community members as ‘Scheduled Caste’, the Poorvika Makkal Viduthalai Katchi has appealed to the State Government to give them 3% internal reservation in education and government jobs.

Led by S. Ramesh, Tirunelveli district president of Poorvika Makkal Viduthalai Katchi, a political arm of Puthirai Vannar Ezhuchchi Paeravai, the petitioners staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate for a while to highlight their demands and submitted the petition later.

Mr. Ramesh said most of the applications being submitted by the people belonging to Puthirai Vannan caste for community certificates recognizing them as ‘Scheduled Caste’ are rejected by the revenue officials on flimsy reasons. Consequently, a good number of children belonging to this community could not be admitted in the schools and the colleges.

“Of the 10,000 Puthirai Vannan community people living in Tirunelveli district, only 2,000 have been given the community certificate recognizing them as ‘Scheduled Caste’ while others are living without community certificates and facing a range of hardships,” Mr. Ramesh said.

The Puthirai Vannan community petitioners also said they should be given 3% internal reservation in education and employment for their community in the reservation meant for the Scheduled Castes. Since all the Puthirai Vannan community members are from below poverty line families, they should be given free house sites.

The petitioners also wanted the district administration to allocate land for separate cremation ground.