Opposition stage demo against liquor sale

Condemning the sale of liquor through TASMAC’s retail outlets even as people faced threat to their life in the wake of a pandemic, Opposition parties staged demonstrations in several southern districts on Thursday.
A group of Congress functionaries, including former Union Minister R. Dhanushkodi Athithan and Tirunelveli city district president Sankarapandian staged a protest at Jothipuram in Palayamkottai.
Led by their Tirunelveli district secretary K.G. Bhaskaran, CPI(M) cadre staged a demonstration on the party office premises on Reddiyarpatti Road near Government College of Engineering.
Hindu Makkal Katchi cadre staged a demonstration near a liquor shop opposite Nehru Open Auditorium. Police arrested 13 protesters.
DMK cadre wearing black staged demonstrations in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.