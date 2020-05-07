Madurai

Opposition stage demo against liquor sale

Condemning the sale of liquor through TASMAC’s retail outlets even as people faced threat to their life in the wake of a pandemic, Opposition parties staged demonstrations in several southern districts on Thursday.

A group of Congress functionaries, including former Union Minister R. Dhanushkodi Athithan and Tirunelveli city district president Sankarapandian staged a protest at Jothipuram in Palayamkottai.

Led by their Tirunelveli district secretary K.G. Bhaskaran, CPI(M) cadre staged a demonstration on the party office premises on Reddiyarpatti Road near Government College of Engineering.

Hindu Makkal Katchi cadre staged a demonstration near a liquor shop opposite Nehru Open Auditorium. Police arrested 13 protesters.

DMK cadre wearing black staged demonstrations in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts.

