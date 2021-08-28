‘Only 20 students will sit in a classroom’

CEO holds meeting with heads of various schools

Only 20 students would be permitted to sit in a classroom and if the rooms were spacious more number of students would be accommodated, said Chief Educational Officer, Thoothukudi district, K. Baladhandayuthapani here on Saturday.

Presiding over a meeting attended by Headmasters/Headmistress from various government higher secondary schools in the district, he said that the government had released an order with instructions to be followed by the institutions ahead of reopening of schools from September 1 for Classes IX, X, XI and XII.

Appealing to the heads of the institutions to ensure compliance, the CEO said that playgrounds would not be used and there would be no prayer meetings. Biometric form of marking attendance shall be dispensed with until further orders.

Similarly, educational institutions, which were in containment zones should not reopen the campuses, he said and the online classes would be kept alive simultaneously for students who preferred to take it.

The members were informed to ensure that there was no crowding and all the students, teaching and non-teaching staff were adhering to the SOP strictly. The schools were told to keep adequate stock of sanitizers and masks. The use of thermal scanners would be made mandatory.