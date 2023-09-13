One-third of DMK Ministers face corruption charges: Annamalai

September 13, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Dindigul

One third of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cabinet members are facing corruption cases, said Bharatiya Janata Party state president, K. Annamalai.

Speaking during “En Mann, En Makkal” camapaign in Nilakottai, he said that 11 out of the 35 Ministers in M.K. Stalin Government were facing corruption cases in courts, and such is the plight of the State.

“This shows that the DMK was not working for the common,” he said.

The DMK has been promoting Tasmac sales. Seven class nine girls were placed under suspension for bringing liquor bottle to school, he said.

The revenue due to Tasmac has grown 22% and only the DMK leaders who have breweries are benefited out of it.

Pointing that a family of four was hacked to death due by a gang of drunk people, Mr. Annamalai said that women across the State were in a tight spot as their husbands were spending most of their earnings on liquor. The DMK has been fearing only the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, as he would take action against it. People should vote for BJP to give a third term for Mr. Modi.