One of the basic tenets to be followed by every Hindu is tolerance, says HC

One of the basic tenets to be followed by every Hindu is tolerance, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed while disposing of a petition filed by a Hindu man. Tolerance should be towards his own community or religion and in particular also towards every other religious practice.

The court was hearing the petition filed by Paulraj of Kanniyakumari district, who raised objection to conduct of prayers using loudspeakers at a church built by one Thangaraj in a residential area.

Justice C.V. Karthikeyan observed that in the Preamble to the Constitution of India, ‘we the people’ have resolved to constitute India as a Secular Republic. The Fundamental Rights and Duties are sacrosanct and binding on courts, which adjudicate issues relating to religion.

The court took note of the fact that the petition was filed after the Kanniyakumari Collector had passed an order of approval for building the church. The petitioner said prior to the permission being granted, he was not heard.

The Collector had examined all aspects and granted permission to put up the church or rather convert an existing house into a church.

Counsel for the petitioner complained that the church/building was within the residential area.

Considering the fact that there was also a temple in the same residential area, the judge said the petitioner should learn to live with everybody else around him. “This country takes pride in unity in diversity. There cannot be diversity in unity.”

The petitioner should accept the people living around him and also accept that the people of various faith, caste, creed and religion are given rights under the Constitution. The country is a Secular country recognising practice of religion, the judge said.

“The petitioner cannot make a complaint against the same. However, it is not required that a prayer is put forth in loudspeakers for God to hear. Let the person realise his responsibilities and appreciate that liberty has been granted to him. Let the payers be conducted in a gentle manner. If tolerance and respect were practised, then sense and sensibility would prevail over pride and prejudice,” the judge observed while disposing of the petition.