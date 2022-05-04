One killed in fire accident

Sattur

One worker was killed in a fire accident at SPT fireworks unit near here on Wednesday.

The police identified the deceased as G. Solai Vignesh, 26, of Sundarakumbanpatti. The accident was reported in the chemical mixing room of the unit at Kathalampatti at around 8.15 a.m. in which the lone worker was killed following an explosion. In the impact of the blast, the body of the victim was blown into pieces. The unit got licence from the District Revenue Officer.

The working shed was razed down.

The police suspect that left-over chemical mixture of the previous day could have been stocked in the mixing room which could have triggered the accident in the unit where ground chakkars were being made. Ammapatti police have registered a case and are investigating.