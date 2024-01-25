One killed in explosion in illegal fireworks unit at Virudhunagar’s Sattur

January 25, 2024 12:55 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST - SATTUR

A youth M. Ajith (26) of Meenampatti was killed in accidental explosion while making crackers illegally inside a dysfunctional motor pump room in Chinnaodaipatti near Sattur in the wee hours of Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Police said locals had heard a huge explosion at around 3 a.m. When the police combed the area after day-break, they found the body of Ajith in the pump room amidst wild growth.

Sattur Taluk police are investigating.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Wednesday’s fire accident at Thalamuthu Fireworks unit in Vachchakarapatti near Sattur has increased to three, with S. Saravanakumar (25) succumbing to 90% burn injuries at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

The other injured worker, S. Sundaramoorthi (17) of Inamreddiyapatti, who had sustained 70% burns, is under treatment.