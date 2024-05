May 01, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Forest Department on Wednesday arrested P. Udayakumar, 32, of Peravoor on charges of hunting two deer.

Two other accused are absconding. Udayakumar and two of his accomplices hunted deer near Pullangudi kanmai. He was arrested by forest officials in MGR Nagar. Head, skin and legs of the two deer and two country-made guns were recovered from Udayakumar by the officials.