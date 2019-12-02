Omni bus terminus is water-logged and slushy

Following a brief spell of rain on Sunday, bus bays at omni bus terminus in Mattuthavani here was waterlogged and has turned slushy, causing inconvenience to the bus crew and passengers.

The main problem is that these bays do not have metalled roads. When it rains, the red soil on the surface of the whole bus stand complex gets slushy. Moreover the whole place is riddled with craters and they are full of rainwater and aggravate the misery of users.

R. Muthusamy, president of Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Stand Owners’ Association, said that the terminus in Mattuthavani is the only boarding point for omni buses. “On an average, at least 150 buses depart from the bus stand and thousands of passengers use it. Hence, there is an utmost need to maintain this hub in good condition,” he said.

Women and elderly passengers are the most affected, complained N. Sudha, a passenger who was waiting to board a bus to Coimbatore. “The soil caves in the moment we take a step on the bus stand. How can people with heavy luggage and children will board bus through this slush?” she said.

Pools of stagnant water are veritable breeding ground for mosquitoes, said R. Shekar, an employee of a private bus operator. “Due to the unpaved bays, the buses get repaired frequently. Our attendants too have a tough time,” he said. Corporation officials can at least arrange filling the potholes at these bays as a temporary measure, he added. Mr. Muthusamy said that for the last two years they have been petitioning the officials regarding laying of concrete roads for the bus bays. “If the proposal gets through, it will provide some respite to the passengers,” he said.

City Engineer S. Arasu said that the civic body was taking all measures to solve problems. The officials would inspect the bus stand and take necessary steps, he said.