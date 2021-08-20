Officials asked to analyse reasons for children dropping out of schools

Officials of the Department of Education have been asked to analyse the specific reasons for dropout of students from schools during the survey on “out of school children (OSC)” and stem them at the earliest.

During a review of the OSC survey to be undertaken in the district, Virudhunagar Collector J. Meghanath Reddy, on Thursday said that respective heads of schools, block educational officer, block resource supervisors should review the reasons and find solutions to stop school dropouts.

The officials should keep a tab on children who migrate frequently and also on children from nomadic communities and ensure that they are back in schools.

“All children in the school-going age should be admitted in schools,” the Collector said.

The officials should ensure that no residential area in the district is missed during the OSC survey. All teachers should visit the residential areas around their school to take up the survey.

“If any area is found to have contributed to higher number of dropouts, the teachers should seek the help of officials of other departments in the survey,” he added.

The teachers should identify the students who have not so far received textbooks and visit them and hand over the books to them in order to bring them back to school.

Besides officials of School Education Department, officials of District Child Protection Unit, Labour Department, Inspector of Factories, Integrated Child Development Scheme, Police, Health and Family Welfare, non-Governmental organisations were present at the meeting.