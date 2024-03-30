GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NTK coordinator Seeman campaigns in Thoothukudi; takes a dig at both the DMK and AIADMK for being anti-people

March 30, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau
Naam Tamilar Katchi chief-coordinator S. Seeman addressing an election campaign for Thoothukudi Lok Sabha Constituency on Saturday.

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief-coordinator S. Seeman addressing an election campaign for Thoothukudi Lok Sabha Constituency on Saturday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Naam Tamilar Katchi’s (NTK) co-ordinator S. Seeman as part of his election campaign spoke at a rally on Saturday seeking votes for Thoothukudi candidate J. Rowena Ruth Jane.  

Mr. Seeman who spoke about the police firing during the anti-Sterlite protest in the district, said, it was very saddening to see people voting for the same parties who were responsible for the killing of 13 innocent lives and who were responsible for giving permission and launching its operation in the district.  

While the previous State government was responsible for killing the protesters, the present government not caring about the report submitted by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan commission has given promotion to the police officials who were found to be responsible for the killings.  

Charging the BJP government at the Centre, Mr. Seeman said the party has attained its current growth through the various riots it had orchestrated over the years.  

“The BJP government which should have taken some measures to curb violence in Manipur remained silent, instead, DMK government which kept mum when Tamil people were killed by Sri Lankan army was lending its voice against Manipur violence,” he added. 

“People believing all these political stunts which they perform during elections, vote for them”, he said. Appealing to the people to vote for a change in the government system, Mr. Seeman, said, “People who give importance to choosing clothes that lasts for only about six months, do not show any care to vote for a government which lasts for five years.” 

Speaking about the recent killing and detention of fishermen in the State, he questioned whether the situation was same when LTTE’s Velupillai Prabhakaran was alive.  

“The same situation which prevailed when he was alive will be revived back, if people vote for us. We, as an armour will protect fishermen from being attacked or even touched by the Sri Lankan army,” he added.  

“I have for a long-time protested for the welfare of the State’s people so, I request you all to vote for a change to witness a new beginning in life,” he said. 

