NTK candidate keen to retrieve Katchatheevu islet

March 26, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Chandra Prabha Jayapal of Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) filed her nomination for the Lok Sabha constituency in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday.

She was accompanied by NTK State coordinator Raju, district president Nagoor Kani and other office-bearers. She filed the papers before the Returning Officer B. Vishnu Chandran.

Speaking to reporters, the candidate said that if elected she would retrieve the Katchatheevu islet and solve the fishermen’s issue by raising her voice in the Parliament.

Ramanathapuram district has numerous tanks and many of them were not properly maintained. For instance, there were about 640 tanks maintained by the PWD and over 1,000 tanks under the control of panchayats and rural local bodies.

The standard of living of farmers would be raised and basic infrastructural facilities would be provided, she said

A total of 11 candidates, including a candidate from Bahujan Samaj Party, filed their nomination, which would close on Wednesday.